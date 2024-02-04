Iran sends 3rd shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

“One shipment had already been sent to Gaza by air and another one via sea, and this is the third consignment of humanitarian aid all of which has been donated by Iranian people to the oppressed Palestinian nation,” said Pirhassan Koolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

“This batch contains medicines, medical equipment, food and survival items such as tents and blankets,” he added.

So far, over 10,000 tonnes of different types of aid needed by people of Gaza have been dispatched via the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding talks to send more aid to Gaza.

More than 27,000 people have been killed and 80 percent of the residents of Gaza with the population of 2.3 million, have been displaced in Israel’s war on the enclave since early October last year.