Wednesday, September 20, 2023
type here...
Media WireEuropeInt'l Relations

Int’l community cannot remain indifferent’ to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Argentina

By IFP Media Wire
Argentina’s leader Alberto Fernandez

Argentina’s leader Alberto Fernandez has called on the international community to respond to Azerbaijan’s latest offensive in the Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“While this assembly is being held, in the news we read that Azerbaijan has started military operations with the goal of taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said, addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“The international community cannot remain indifferent to this reality. It must react preventively to avoid new ethnic, racial, religious or political persecution,” he added.

Azerbaijan has described the latest offensive as “anti-terrorist activities” and demanded the “complete withdrawal” of ethnic Armenian forces from the region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks