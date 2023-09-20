Int’l community cannot remain indifferent’ to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Argentina

“While this assembly is being held, in the news we read that Azerbaijan has started military operations with the goal of taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said, addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“The international community cannot remain indifferent to this reality. It must react preventively to avoid new ethnic, racial, religious or political persecution,” he added.

Azerbaijan has described the latest offensive as “anti-terrorist activities” and demanded the “complete withdrawal” of ethnic Armenian forces from the region.