Saturday, September 16, 2023
Intelligence forces bust terrorist group in western Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Forces

Iranian intelligence forces identified and arrested members of a terrorist group in the western Iranian Kordestan Providence on Wednesday, Tasnim news agency reported Friday.

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the province General Amanollah Gashtasbi, in an exclusive interview with the news agency, said twelve terrorists were arrested in Marivan, Divandareh, and the provincial capital Sanandaj in operations by intelligence units earlier in the day.

The commander said the terrorists were about to carry out an attack in the province before their plan was foiled.

The arrests were made on the anniversary of the death of Masa Amini, an Iranian woman from the city of Saqez in Kordestan Province whose death in police custody last year sparked nationwide protests and deadly riots.

General Gashtasbi said, “All parts of the province, especially the city of Saqqez, are in complete security just like the past days and months, and people are living in a stable security.”

