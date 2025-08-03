India to continue buying Russian oil amid US threats: Report

The New York Times, quoting two senior Indian officials, reported that India intends to continue buying discounted oil from Russia.

Similarly, Russian state news agency Tass, citing a source within the Indian government, reported that there are no indications of India halting its oil imports from Russia, and that Indian refineries are still making purchases based on pricing and other economic considerations.

“I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters.

“That’s what I heard. I don’t know if that’s right or not, but that’s a good step. We’ll see what happens,” he stated.

Trump has accused New Delhi of unfair trade practices and extensive energy and arms relations with Russia.

The US president on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on India.