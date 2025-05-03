India blocks Pakistani exports, transit amid tensions

According to the notification, “all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether directly or indirectly, freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders.”

The statement notes that the restriction is imposed in the wake of national security and public policy.

The notice comes amid deteriorated India-Pakistan relations following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in India’s Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali. India allegedly uncovered evidence of Pakistani inter-services intelligence involvement in the attack, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In the wake of the attack, Indian authorities decided to halve the embassy staff in Islamabad, suspend the bilateral agreement on water allocation, and freeze visa issuance for Pakistani citizens. New Delhi also declared the military advisers of the Islamic republic’s diplomatic mission personae non gratae.