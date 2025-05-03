Media WireAsia

India blocks Pakistani exports, transit amid tensions

By IFP Media Wire

New Delhi has imposed a ban on imports and transit of Pakistan-produced goods, the Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced in an order.

According to the notification, “all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether directly or indirectly, freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders.”

The statement notes that the restriction is imposed in the wake of national security and public policy.

The notice comes amid deteriorated India-Pakistan relations following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in India’s Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali. India allegedly uncovered evidence of Pakistani inter-services intelligence involvement in the attack, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In the wake of the attack, Indian authorities decided to halve the embassy staff in Islamabad, suspend the bilateral agreement on water allocation, and freeze visa issuance for Pakistani citizens. New Delhi also declared the military advisers of the Islamic republic’s diplomatic mission personae non gratae.

On April 29, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting at which, sources said, he declared that the Indian Armed Forces have full freedom to choose the manner, objectives, and timing of their response to the terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir.
› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks