India and Pakistan agree to “full and immediate” ceasefire: Trump

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” the US president said.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he added.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect starting at 5 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET).

During a news conference, Misri said that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) held a phone call with his Indian counterpart earlier on Saturday afternoon local time. During the call, it was agreed that both sides “would stop all firing and military action” from 5 p.m.

Misri added that the directors general of the two countries are scheduled to speak again on Monday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also said that Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire “with immediate effect”.

“Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Dar added, in a post on X.

Heightened tension between the neighboring states was sparked by the massacre of tourists last month in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan each control parts of Kashmir but claim it in full and have fought three wars over the territory.

In response, India launched “Operation Sindoor” Wednesday in both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir and said it was targeting a “terrorist infrastructure.”

The weeks-long confrontation between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday, with Islamabad launching a military operation in retaliation to what it said were Indian strikes on its military bases overnight. India’s military announced it “effectively countered and responded” to Pakistan’s operation.