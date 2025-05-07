India conducts military operation against Pakistan

Pakistan announced on Wednesday that at least 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in the Indian attacks, accusing New Delhi of committing an “act of war”.

India said at least 10 people were killed by Pakistani shelling.

The leaders of both countries are holding crisis meetings on Wednesday.

The Indian strike and counterattack by Pakistan come amid soaring tensions, after a deadly attack last month on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, which denied any involvement.

In a statement early on Wednesday, India’s government noted its military had attacked “terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed”.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it added.

The missiles struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the country’s eastern Punjab province.

A Pakistani military spokesman had earlier told the broadcaster Geo that at least five locations, including two mosques, had been hit. He also stated that Pakistan’s response was under way, without providing details.

In Punjab, missiles hit a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur, killing a child and wounding two civilians, the military said.

International Crisis Group’s Senior Analyst for India, Praveen Donthi, said that the “escalation between India and Pakistan has already reached a larger scale than during the last major crisis in 2019” with “potentially dire consequences”.

“Domestic emotions are high on both sides, fuelling the danger of further escalation,” he continued, but “India and Pakistan should choose diplomacy, as any further military action carries unacceptable risks.”

Following India’s attacks, the armies of the two sides exchanged intense shelling and heavy gunfire across their frontier in disputed Kashmir in at least three places, the Reuters news agency reported, quoting police and witnesses.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum restraint from both sides.

“The secretary-general is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries,” Guterres’s spokesperson said, adding, “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

The eruption of violence comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, in the aftermath of an attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir last month.

India blamed Pakistan for the violence, in which 26 men were killed, and promised to respond. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.