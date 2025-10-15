IMunicipality spox: Over 300,000 housing units in Gaza completely destroyed

Asim al-Nabih told Fars News Agency that in this war, 25 hospitals out of 38 medical centers have gone out of service, 95% of schools have suffered serious damage, and 85% of the water supply facilities have been completely destroyed.

Al-Nabih stressed that the Israeli army has not yet withdrawn from all areas in northern Gaza, and many residents are still waiting to return to their homes.

He said that water and sewage networks, street water basins, roads, parks, trees, and all green spaces in Gaza City have been wiped out in recent Israeli attacks.

According to him, over 85% of the municipality’s machinery and equipment have been destroyed in the bombings, leaving the city with extremely limited means to provide essential services to residents.

Al-Nabih emphasized that sustainable reconstruction is only possible if aid routes are opened, heavy machinery is allowed in, and international organizations actively participate in the rebuilding process.

He noted that since the ceasefire was established last Friday, around 400,000 people have returned to Gaza City through the al-Shati coastal road, and the flow of returnees continues.

The spokesperson also revealed that Israel recently used a new type of weapon — explosive robots — each carrying several tons of explosives, capable of destroying more than 20 houses at once.

He added that Gaza’s vital infrastructure was also targeted by these robots.

Al-Nabih added that more than 55 million tons of rubble are estimated to be scattered across Gaza and must be cleared.

He also called for immediate and effective intervention by Egypt to fully reopen the Rafah border crossing, saying that Gaza needs over 1,000 aid trucks daily to meet its minimum humanitarian and service needs.