ICRC says searching for 15k people missing due to Ukraine war

“In the context of this conflict, we’re currently looking to clarify the fate and whereabouts of about 15,000 people. These are civilians and servicemen from both sides,” Schuepp said.

He added that the ICRC was working with relevant authorities, including Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova, to find information for the families of the missing.

Schuepp stated that the organization has a good working relationship with the ombudswoman and her office, and is in very regular contact with her.

Earlier this month, Moskalkova appealed to the ICRC to provide medical assistance to military personnel captured and civilians taken hostage during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.