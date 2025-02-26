ICC called on to investigate Biden, Blinken, Austin over Gaza war

Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) lodged its request with ICC prosecutor Karim Khan last month, according to a press release by the nonprofit. Last year, Khan secured arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three figures in the Hamas leadership, over alleged war crimes committed in the besieged enclave.

Biden, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made “deliberate and purposeful decisions” to “provide military, political, and public support to facilitate Israeli crimes in Gaza,” the press release said.

DAWN’s 172-page communication to Khan laid out the legal reasoning, built with the help of ICC-registered lawyers and war crimes experts, according to the nonprofit.

“There are solid grounds to investigate Joe Biden, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin for complicity in Israel’s crimes,” DAWN board member and war crimes lawyer Reed Brody stated in the press release.

“The bombs dropped on Palestinian hospitals, schools and homes are American bombs, the campaign of murder and persecution has been carried out with American support,” he added.

Israel’s military operation in Gaza has devastated the enclave, and killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to local Hamas-run health authorities. The EU, UN and the World Bank estimated that it would take more than $53 billion over the next decade to rebuild Gaza, in a joint statement last week.

Since his inauguration last month, US President Donald Trump has sanctioned the ICC and Khan over arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, accusing the court of setting “a dangerous precedent” and putting Israeli and US personnel in danger of “harassment, abuse and possible arrest.”

Neither Israel nor the US are signatories to the Rome Statute, and therefore do not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Trump could be liable for obstruction of justice under the treaty, DAWN wrote in its press release. The US president’s proposal to displace Palestinians and take over Gaza “would also subject President Trump to individual liability for war crimes,” the nonprofit added.

In early February, Trump announced that “the US will take over the Gaza Strip,” level the destroyed buildings and develop it. Palestinians would be displaced to “neighboring countries of great wealth,” Trump suggested.

Met with outright rejection by Arab states, Trump has stressed he is not “forcing” the plan.

“I think that’s the plan that really works but I’m not forcing it. I’m just going to sit back and recommend it,” he told Fox News radio in an interview last week.