Hundreds of former Israeli security chiefs, diplomats warn Netanyahu against full Gaza reoccupation

In a statement posted on X, the Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS) movement – which includes more than 550 former senior officials from the military, Mossad, Shin Bet, police, National Security Council, and Foreign Ministry – urged Netanyahu “to avoid a hasty decision to occupy Gaza.”

The Gaza reoccupation “runs counter to the army chief (Eyal Zamir)’s professional advice and the stance of most Israelis,” they warned.

The group argued that full occupation would endanger Israeli soldiers and hostages, citing that there are regional and international alternatives that the government refuses to discuss.

They called for “returning the hostages, ending the war, replacing Hamas’ rule, joining a regional alliance, and preparing for a potential second war with Iran.”

The warning comes as Netanyahu pushes ahead with plans to reoccupy Gaza, with the Security Cabinet set to meet Thursday to discuss the move. The Israeli army chief has opposed any plan to fully reoccupy Gaza, calling it a “strategic trap.”

The Israeli opposition and hostage families accuse Netanyahu of intentionally delaying a Gaza ceasefire and prisoners swap in favor of partial agreements that allow the war to continue and serve to keep his fragile coalition intact.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,100 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.