Houthi leader vows to hit US warships in Red Sea in case of strike on Yemen

“We will not stand idly by if the Americans escalate further and commit foolishness by targeting or waging war against us due to our support for the Hamas movement,” Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“If the United States targets us, we will then retaliate by targeting U.S. battleships and interests in the region with our missiles, drones, and military operations,” he warned.

The threat by the Houthi leader came after the US announced Monday a 10-nation coalition to quell Houthi missile and drone attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea.

Britain, France, and Italy are among the US-led multinational military coalition.

Houthi rebels have escalated and pledged to continue attacks on Israel-linked commercial ships passing through the Red Sea and Arab Sea, demanding an end to Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip and the delivery of food and medicine supplies to the besieged enclave.