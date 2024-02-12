Hamas blames US for deaths of Palestinians in Rafah

Hamas condemned what it called a “horrific massacre” by the Zionist regime against civilians in Rafah on Monday after the Israeli military confirmed it conducted air strikes near the city.

More than 100 people were killed in overnight raids by Israeli forces in the southern city, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“The American administration and President Biden personally bear full responsibility for this massacre, along with the government of the occupying [Israeli] forces, as they gave [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu the green light and open support by providing him with money, weapons and political cover to continue the genocide and mass annihilation [of Palestinians],” the movement said in a statement on is Telegram channel.

According to it, the attack was nothing but a continuation of the genocide against the Palestinian people.

“The attack of the occupation [Israeli] army on the city of Rafah, which claimed the lives of at least 100 people, the horrible massacres of defenseless children, women and the elderly are a continuation of the war and genocide <…> against the Palestinian people,” Hamas added.

The movement pointed out that the Israeli government “continues to ignore the decisions of the [UN] International Court of Justice, which include the demand to stop all steps that could be considered acts of genocide”.