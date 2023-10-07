Live Update: Hamas declares start of military operation against Israel

‘We are at war and we will win’: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated Israel is in a war it “will win”. “Our enemy will pay type of a price which it has never known,” Netanyahu said in video statement in his first comments on the Hamas attack.

Six killed, about 200 wounded in Israel: Report

Israeli media reproted nearly 200 people have been wounded in the continuing Hamas attack, according to statements from various hospitals.

At least two dozen are seriously or critically wounded, a report by the Times of Israel said.

The report added that at least six people have been confirmed killed.

Events ‘a decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation’: Hezbollah

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has announced they are following the situation in Gaza and are “in direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance”. It stressed recent events are “a decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalisation with Israel”. Earlier, the military chief of Hamas had called on armed groups in Lebanon to join the fighting against Israel.

EU’s top diplomat says bloc ‘unequivocally’ condemns Hamas attacks

Israeli local official killed in firefight: Regional Council

The head of a regional council for Israeli border areas northeast of the Gaza Strip has been killed in a firefight, according to the council. “The president of the regional council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists,” the Shaar Negev regional council announced in a statement.

At least 100 injured across Israel during Hamas operation

At least 100 people have been injured across Israel in the attacks from Gaza, according to figures from two hospitals.

At least 80 people with varying degrees of injuries have been transferred to Soroka Medical Center, a major medical center in the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva the hospital said in a statement.

The Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, a city in central Israel, announced it is treating at least 21 people injured on Saturday, including two in serious condition, four in moderate condition and 15 with mild injuries.

Some of the injured suffered gunshot wounds. Others were wounded by shrapnel, the Kaplan Medical Center added.

Hamas chief: We’re in a heroic campaign to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas, said in a statement Palestinian resistance was in a “heroic fight” to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Our brave and hard-working Palestinian people, those freeing the world, the Palestinian resistance, in these historical moments are engaged in a heroic fight for Al-Aqsa Mosque, our sacred sites, and our prisoners,” he stated.

“Over the last few days, thousands of fascist and criminal settlers desecrated the shrine of the Prophet [Muhammad] and performed their prayers there to impose sovereignty over the area. If the world will be silent, we will not be silent about this aggression,” Haniyeh added.

Palestinians say they took Israeli soldiers hostage

Palestinian media has reported that Hamas fighters have taken Israeli captives and taken them back to Gaza. Footage published by Hamas’ military wing the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades showed that fighters have taken over an Israeli military site. Other footage showed a destroyed Israeli tank. According to Reuters, the Israeli military was aware of reports of captives, a security source stated, but provided no further details.

Gun battles continue in seven locations near Gaza border: Report

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas fighters in seven of locations in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel. The gun battles are taking place in and around the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri, and the Re’im military base, a report says.

Israel says more than 2,200 rockets fired into Israel

Daniel Hagari, Israeli army spokesman, says more than 2,200 rockets have been fired into Israel since 6:30am. Hagari added that Hamas members infiltrated from land, sea and air.

US is ‘closely monitoring’ security situation in Israel

The US embassy in Israel announced that it is “closely monitoring” the security situation in Israel after rocket attacks and the infiltration of Hamas fighters from Gaza. “US citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning,” an embassy statement said. It added that US embassy personnel are currently sheltering in place. US government personnel continue to be banned from travelling to Gaza and areas within seven miles (11km) of Gaza, the statement read.

‘EU stands in solidarity with Israeli people’: European Council president

President of the European Council Charles Michel has stated the “EU stands in solidarity with Israeli people”.

“Strongly condemn the indiscriminate attacks launched against Israel and its people this morning inflicting terror and violence against innocent citizens,” he wrote on Twitter.

One person killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital: Palestinian officials

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced at least one person has been killed in an Israeli attack that hit the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. It added that a number of people had also been wounded.

Four Palestinians killed by Gaza border area: Report

Four Palestinians have been killed and five are wounded in confrontations between the Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the border area of the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Israeli army launches ‘Operation Iron Swords’

Israeli army announced it has launched “Operation Iron Swords” against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, in response to attacks from the territory.

The Israeli army said on X dozens of fighter jets are carrying out attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. The army added that it will provide further information soon.

Hamas made a ‘grave mistake’: Israel’s defence chief

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that Hamas has made a “grave mistake” by starting a war against Israel. Israeli soldiers are “fighting the enemy at all the infiltration sites”, he was quoted as saying by local media. “The State of Israel will win this war,” he added.

Airports close in southern and central Israel: Local media

Local airports in central and southern Israel have been closed for commercial and leisurely use, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. Ben Gurion Airport will remain operational and will act according to security instructions and guidelines, another report added.

Operation surprised Israel: Hamas member

Hamas member Ezzet al-Rashq stated the operation surprised Israel “in terms of time, place and planning”.

He added it came as a response to Israeli raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza flee homes from areas bordering Israel

Hundreds of residents in the Gaza Strip have fled their homes to move away from the border with Israel, Agence France-Presse reported. Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food items as they left their homes, mostly in the northeastern part of the Palestinian territory, the news agency said.

‘Israel is in an emergency’: Opposition leader

The office of Yair Lapid, Israeli opposition leader, announced that “Israel is in an emergency” and Lapid would back a “harsh military response” to Hamas’s attacks. Lapid has received a security update from the prime minister’s military secretary, Avi Gil, according to local media reports.

Four dead in southern Israeli town: Mayor

The mayor of Kuseife, Abd al-Aziz Nassara, told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that there are at least four dead and several more wounded after the attacks on the town.

Kuseife, a town in southern Israel, is about 65km away from Gaza.

Emergency services earlier announced one woman had been killed in the Hamas attacks.

‘We can overcome all those who wish us harm’: Israel’s president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has stated Israel is facing a very difficult moment amid the attacks from Gaza. “I wish to offer strength to the army and rescue services,” he said in a post on social media platform X, adding: “I send my encouragement and strength to all the residents of Israel who are under attack. “We can overcome all those who wish us harm,” the president continued.

US official condemns ‘indiscriminate’ attack on Israel

Stephanie Hallett, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Jerusalem, has slammed the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“I condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians,” she said in a statement on social media platform X.

“I am in contact with Israeli officials, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself from such terrorist acts,” she added.

Two Palestinian youths killed in Gaza: Report

Two Palestinian youths have been killed and five others wounded by Israeli forces’ gunfire east of Bureij camp, in the central Gaza Strip, according to local media reports. The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that the five wounded, one of them seriously, arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, following confrontations east of Bureij.

Fifteen Israelis wounded in attacks from Gaza: Medics

Israel’s emergency aid service announced 15 people have been injured in the attacks launched against Israel from the Gaza Strip. In a statement made on social media platform X, the emergency aid service said that two of the wounded were in a serious condition, six were in moderate condition, and the remaining seven were lightly wounded. One person has been announced killed so far in the attacks.

Israeli defence minister approves mobilisation of reservists

Israeli Defence Minister Joav Gallant has approved the mobilisation of reservists, according to his office. The number of reservists to be called up for duty will depend on the military’s needs, a statement from Gallant’s office added.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it has joined Hamas in attack

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group has stressed it is “part of this battle”. “Our cadres stand alongside their brothers in Hamas, shoulder to shoulder, until victory,” a spokesperson stated.

Protest against judicial overhaul cancelled: Organisers

Organisers of protests against the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plan have cancelled their weekly demonstration scheduled for Saturday night. “We stand with the residents of Israel and give full support to [the security forces],” the protest organisers announced in a statement quoted by the Israeli media. They also called on the people who were planning to participate in the protest “to play their part to safeguard the security and health of the residents of Israel”.

Israel starts attacking targets in Gaza Strip: Army

The Israeli army announced it has started an operation aimed at Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. The military has made the statement on social media platform X. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has also declared an emergency situation within a range of 80km from the Gaza Strip, according to his office. The “special situation” allows the military to restrict gatherings and close off areas. The restricted region includes Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Hamas takes control of police station in Sderot: Report

Hamas fighters have taken control of the police station in Israel’s Sderot and a number of people have been injured in a fire exchange, the Israel Broadcasting Authority has reported.

Hamas in occupied West Bank issues call to arms

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chief of Hamas in the occupied West Bank, has issued a call to arms. “We must all fight this battle, especially the resistance fighters in the West Bank,” he said in a statement. “The West Bank is the final word in this battle, and it can open a clash with all the settlements in the West Bank. We call on our people to participate in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood,” he added.

Israeli army declares ‘state of readiness for war’

The Israeli army says it has declared a “state of readiness for war”. “In the last hour, a massive firing of rockets into Israeli territory from Gaza began, and terrorists penetrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations,” according to a statement by the Israeli army social media platform X. “Hamas … which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” it added.

Over 5,000 rockets fired in first 20 minutes: Hamas

More than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel in the first 20 minutes of the operation, Hamas’s armed wing has said.

“We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over,” the group stressed.

Israel announced it had activated its Iron Dome defence system.

‘We will defend ourselves’: Israeli army

The Israeli army announced, “Israelis across the country – on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah – woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning.” “We will defend ourselves,” according to a post by the army on social media platform X.

Israeli woman killed by Gaza rocket: Medics

An Israeli woman has been killed by a rocket fired from Gaza, Israel ambulance service has confirmed.

Palestinian fighters infiltrated Israel from Gaza: Israeli army

The Israeli army has confirmed a number of Palestinian fighters “have infiltrated” Israel from the Gaza Strip, without providing further information.

“Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes,” the army announced in a statement.

Hamas says it has launched military operation against Israel