Saturday, October 14, 2023
Hamas says Israeli military killed dozens, injured hundreds of evacuees after warning to relocate

By IFP Media Wire

Hamas's media office has told CNN that the Israeli military airstrikes have killed 70 and injured 200 evacuees in the Gaza Strip after Israel issued a warning to 1.1 million people to move south on Friday.

Hamas added the air raids hit evacuees at three locations: Salah Al-Din street, Sheikh Ahmed Yaseen street, and near Wadi Gaza.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that “large numbers” of dead and injured people, including women and children, arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital — located in Al-Rimal neighborhood — after they were shelled on their way from northern Gaza to the south.

Israel’s military had delivered sweeping evacuation orders for almost half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people before an expected ground offensive.

In the blockaded enclave, the evacuation notice issued in the early hours of Friday sent panic through civilians and aid workers already struggling under intense Israeli airstrikes, and a blockade in which no food, fuel or medical supplies is being allowed in.

The UN considers the tightened siege a war crime.

More than 2,200 Palestinians, a third of them children, have been killed in the Israeli air rads, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

