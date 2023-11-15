Hamas envoy says Riyadh summit “too little, too late”, urges Muslim states to expedite efforts to stop Gaza massacre

Referring to the Israeli regime’s incessant attacks against Gaza, Qaddoumi said other Muslim states should follow in Iran’s footsteps.

In an interview with Iran’s IRNA news agency, the Hamas envoy said, “We have witnessed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s diplomatic efforts since the second day of the war by the Iranian president and foreign minister, and this is very valuable for us. I believe that these movements were meant to counter the United States’ criminal political efforts in the region.”

Qaddoumi, however, noted that the Palestinians are disappointed with the recent summit of Islamic states held in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the ongoing carnage of the Palestinians in the coastal strip, saying the meeting was “too little too late.”

“We expected Arab heads of states more and the summit was held a little late,” he noted.

He said the diplomatic moves by Islamic states have been minimal compared to the large-scale onslaught by the Israeli regime that has so far left over 11,500 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, dead and over 30,000 wounded.

Qaddoumi also accused some Muslim countries of adopting a hypocritical stance, saying that at least 40 percent of the Israeli regime’s fuel and energy needs is supplied by 300 thousand barrels of oil per day shipped from ports in Africa and Asia.