Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Report

The state-run channel Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, reproted the plan calls for Israeli forces to reposition themselves near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

The proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to the report. The deal envisions the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

The sources stated that Hamas views the plan as the best available option to protect Gaza’s population from military escalation as well as a possible first step toward a permanent resolution.

Israeli media also reported Monday that Tel Aviv is reviewing Hamas’ response to a ceasefire proposal.

Israeli Channel 12, citing an Israeli diplomatic source, noted Hamas accepted the proposal “to prevent Israeli forces from entering Gaza City.”

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.