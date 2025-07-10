Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages

The comments on Wednesday came as Israeli forces killed dozens in Gaza, and United States President Donald Trump again expressed hope that a truce could be reached soon.

Hamas said the talks, spearheaded by key mediators Qatar and the US, have several sticking points, including the flow of desperately needed aid, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and “genuine guarantees for a permanent ceasefire”.

Hamas official Taher al-Nunu stated that the group agreed to the latest truce proposal and “offered the necessary flexibility to protect our people, stop the crime of genocide, and allow the free and dignified entry and flow of aid to our people until we reach a complete end to the war”.

He added that the areas Israeli troops should withdraw to as part of the first phase of a ceasefire had to be drawn up in a way that does not affect Palestinian lives and “paves the way for the second phase of negotiations”.

In Washington, DC, Trump, who has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House twice this week, said there is a “very good chance” of a ceasefire in Gaza, although his latest comments appear to reduce his expectations.

“I think we have a chance this week or next week. Not definitely. There’s nothing definite about war and Gaza and all the other places that we deal with so much,” he told reporters.

“But there’s a very good chance that we will have settlement, an agreement of some kind, this week and maybe next week if not,” he added.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced by the war and nearly half a million people are facing famine within months, according to United Nations estimates.