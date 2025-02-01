Nearly half a million people return to north Gaza following truce: UN

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated during a news conference that “displaced Palestinians are also moving from north to south, though in smaller numbers.”

Humanitarian partners say displaced Palestinians are also moving from north to south, though in smaller numbers, he said, adding, “As of today, about 8,500 people have crossed from the northern areas of Gaza to the southern side.”

Noting that the UN and its humanitarian partners are intensifying their response at monitoring points along the way, Dujarric said, “This includes first aid and psychological support for the most vulnerable, including children, women, and older people. They are also expanding aid operations in northern Gaza.”

“Yesterday, an OCHA team visited two sites in the South Remal and Tel el Hawa neighborhoods in Gaza City. People there say they urgently need water, kitchen supplies, bedding, and cleaning items,” he added.

Dujarric further expressed deep alarm over the “worsening humanitarian situation in northern areas, as Israeli forces’ operation in Jenin (in the West Bank) continued for an eleventh day.”

“Repeated operations there have resulted in widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. Nearly all of Jenin refugee camp’s 20,000 residents have been displaced over the past two months in the context of both Palestinian and Israeli operations,” he continued.

The escalation in the occupied West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, following 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war that killed over 47,400 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Reports say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the escalation over threats from right-wing parties to bring down his government over the Gaza ceasefire, which they oppose.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, at least 890 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied territory in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.