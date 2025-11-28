Greek media hails Iran striker Taremi as “a luxury option” in Olympiacos attack

According to the report, Taremi has delivered “remarkable efficiency” since joining the Greek club.

Across his first 13 appearances and only 466 minutes on the pitch, he has scored nine goals in all competitions.

The outlet highlighted that these goals came from just 11 shots on target, calling his finishing “exceptionally accurate and effective.”

Taremi’s goal against Real Madrid at Karaiskakis Stadium was cited as further evidence of his growing influence and his ability to perform decisively even in major matches.

The report also commended Olympiacos’ three-man attacking unit of Ayoub El Kaabi, Mehdi Taremi and Roman Yaremchuk, describing the trio as “an outstanding combination” that enhances both the team’s tactical flexibility and scoring threat.

Gavros added that Taremi remains impactful even when deployed as a supporting forward rather than the central striker, noting that his movement and intelligence constantly disrupt opposing defenses and give the coach “a powerful and luxurious attacking option.”