Gharibabadi: Iran, European powers reaffirm commitment to diplomacy in Istanbul meeting

The comments came after a meeting held on Friday at the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, between Iranian officials and the political directors of the three European powers.

Gharibabadi, along with Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs and a senior member of the Iranian diplomatic team, hosted the talks.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gharibabadi wrote, “We exchanged views and held discussions on the latest status of indirect nuclear negotiations and the issue of sanctions relief.”

He emphasized that all parties were determined to keep diplomatic channels open and make optimal use of dialogue in addressing ongoing concerns.

The talks come at a time when efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – continue, with Iran and Western powers expressing both frustration and cautious optimism.

Gharibabadi noted that the sides may reconvene if needed, signaling a willingness to continue engagement amid complex geopolitical dynamics.