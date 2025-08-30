Germany warns Ukraine war may last for ‘many more months’

Speaking alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron in the French city of Toulon, Merz said he had “no illusions” about the prospects of a swift conclusion to the war, and vowed that “we will not abandon Ukraine”.

Merz stated that he was “not surprised” at the Kremlin’s continued stalling on US President Donald Trump’s push to set up direct talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is part of this Russian president’s strategy,” he added.

“Earlier this week it became clear to me that President Putin is unwilling to meet with President Zelensky and has set preconditions that are downright unacceptable”.

Merz also noted keeping Ukraine’s allies united in the so-called “coalition of the willing” was “one of our most urgent tasks”.