Saturday, August 30, 2025
type here...
Media WireEurope

Germany warns Ukraine war may last for ‘many more months’

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that Russia's war in Ukraine could go on for "many more months" despite recent US-led efforts to bring it to an end.

Speaking alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron in the French city of Toulon, Merz said he had “no illusions” about the prospects of a swift conclusion to the war, and vowed that “we will not abandon Ukraine”.

Merz stated that he was “not surprised” at the Kremlin’s continued stalling on US President Donald Trump’s push to set up direct talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is part of this Russian president’s strategy,” he added.

“Earlier this week it became clear to me that President Putin is unwilling to meet with President Zelensky and has set preconditions that are downright unacceptable”.

Merz also noted keeping Ukraine’s allies united in the so-called “coalition of the willing” was “one of our most urgent tasks”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks