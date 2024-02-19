Gaza war unmasks rights advocates: Iran

Kanaani made the remarks at a weekly press briefing on Monday, as 136 days of the Israeli aggression has killed a shocking number of Palestinians in Gaza and led to a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged territory.

He said that the Gaza war demonstrated that human right is “nothing more than a lie” as it is advertised in the media run by the countries claiming to be rights advocates.

“The disaster in Gaza removed the mask from the face of the so-called advocates of human rights and showed the extent of vileness, brutality and lies hidden within the nature of the Israeli regime, whose supporters used to refer to as a symbol of democracy,” he added.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that the occupying regime should be held to account over its almost five months of crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The United States is the main accomplice in Israel’s atrocities, he said, stressing that the usurping entity is not capable of handling the Gaza war without Washington’s support.

Israel waged its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying regime in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 68,883 others.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, 130 Palestinian journalists are among those killed in Gaza.

Kanaani said that killing of journalist in Gaza is an Israeli war crime that can be prosecuted.

The spokesman also added while most countries and nations want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israeli crimes, the Zionist regime is not willing to stop its onslaught as it has failed to achieve its declared goals in the Palestinian territory.

“The Zionist regime and its criminal prime minister pursue their interests by fueling the expansion of insecurity in the region,” he emphasized.

He also noted that the Islamic Republic is making diplomatic efforts to bring about an immediate end to Israeli crimes.

Tehran, he continued, does accept intertwining the issue of a ceasefire to that of the post-war Gaza.