Gaza security force to include countries Israel ‘comfortable with’: US

Rubio said that the future of governance in Gaza still needs to be worked out among Israel and partner nations but could not include Hamas, adding that any potential role for the Palestinian Authority has yet to be determined.

The first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached on Oct. 10.

Since the ceasefire took effect, the Israeli army has committed 80 violations, killing 97 Palestinians.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.