Gaza govt. warns of Israeli plot to create ‘forced isolation camps’ for Palestinians

“We categorically reject the occupation’s plans to establish forced isolation camps akin to Nazi ghettos through control over humanitarian aid and its distribution as part of a systematic segregation policy, in clear violation of all principles of international law,” the Government Media Office said in a statement.

The office described the Israeli plans as “an inhumane model that is unacceptable by all standards.”

It stressed that “the Palestinian people in all their components will confront these criminal schemes, which aim to turn humanitarian aid into a tool of siege, starvation and subjugation, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the principles of justice and human dignity.”

The government called on the international community and all humanitarian, legal and human rights organizations to assume their legal and moral responsibilities by intervening immediately to stop “the ongoing farce and to end the systematic chaos carried out by the occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Since Israel closed Gaza’s border crossings on March 2, the enclave’s humanitarian crisis has deepened, with severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel and clean water.

According to Palestinian health authorities, 57 people—mostly children—have died from hunger, and the toll is expected to rise.

Israel’s security Cabinet approved a joint Israeli-American plan Sunday to resume limited aid to Gaza through an international fund and private firms. Aid would be delivered to “humanitarian compounds” in southern Gaza—an approach rejected by Palestinian officials and international organizations as inhumane and inconsistent with global humanitarian standards.

A recent World Bank report confirmed that Gaza’s 2.4 million residents now rely almost entirely on aid after 20 months of genocide and a blockade have decimated the territory’s economy and infrastructure.