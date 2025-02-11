Gaza urges global pressure on Israel to implement humanitarian protocol in ceasefire deal

“Despite clear agreements under the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly failed to honor its commitments,” Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the office, told Anadolu.

This has resulted in severe shortages of food, clean water and medical supplies, endangering the lives of thousands of Palestinians, he said.

“The delay in the delivery of aid, including food and water, has caused a surge in malnutrition, especially among children,” al-Thawabta noted, adding “medical supplies are running out, threatening the lives of thousands of patients.”

He also highlighted that the agreement stipulated the delivery of 60,000 caravans, 200,000 tents and 600 aid trucks daily, yet the delays have left tens of thousands of Palestinians without shelter.

The failure to implement the agreement has led to a further deterioration in Gaza’s infrastructure.

Al-Thawabta pointed out that Israel’s obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian, medical and civil defense equipment as well as debris removal has exacerbated the crisis.

Additionally, the lack of fuel has led to the continued closure of power plants, causing prolonged electricity outages and further straining essential services such as hospitals and water pumps.

Al-Thawabta warned that the continued displacement of Palestinians along with ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the destruction of educational facilities is severely impacting the mental health of civilians, particularly women, children and the elderly.

He emphasized that Israel’s actions violate international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, which are meant to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of aid during conflicts. He urged the international community to press Israel to fulfill its commitments, asserting that failure to do so could lead to an even more devastating crisis.

He also held the US accountable for the consequences of Israel’s noncompliance, urging both international mediators and signatories of the ceasefire agreement to exert stronger pressure on Israel to implement the protocol in full.

Al-Thawabta’s statements came in the wake of an announcement by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, that it would delay the Saturday release of Israeli prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement, citing violations by Israel.

The three-phase ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,000 people and left the enclave in ruins.

In the first phase of truce, which runs until early March, 33 Israeli hostages are to be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners. The sixth Israel-Hamas swap was scheduled to take place this week.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.