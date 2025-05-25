Gaza doctor grieves her nine children killed in Israeli attack

Dr Alaa al-Najjar, a paediatric specialist at al-Tahrir hospital within the Nasser Medical Complex, was treating victims of ongoing Israeli attacks across the strip on Friday when she was shocked to find her own children and husband brought into the hospital.

The children – the eldest aged 13 and the youngest just six months – were severely burned in the bombing.

Shortly before the strike, Najjar had left for work with her husband, Dr Hamdi al-Najjar, who then returned home.

Not long after, an Israeli bombardment struck their house in the Qizan al-Najjar area in southern Khan Younis, killing nine of their 10 children and wounding the 10th.

Najjar’s husband, who sustained serious injuries, remains in intensive care.

Footage released by the Palestinian Civil Defence showed rescue crews pulling the children’s bodies from the rubble as flames still engulfed the family’s home.

Hampered by a lack of proper equipment and the vast scale of destruction, civil defence workers could be heard calling into the rubble, desperately searching for signs of life.

Civil defence teams reported that seven bodies were recovered and transferred to Nasser hospital, where their mother works.

Two others, including the six-month-old baby, remain trapped under the rubble.

The children were identified as Yahya, Rakan, Ruslan, Jubran, Eve, Revan, Sayden, Luqman and Sidra.

Ali al-Najjar rushed to the site as soon as he heard his brother’s home had been hit.

“Someone called us and said the house had been bombed. I rushed there even before the civil defence arrived,” he told Middle East Eye.

When he reached the scene, he found his brother, Dr Hamdi al-Najjar, lying motionless on the ground, with his son beside him. The home was engulfed in flames.

“The children were completely charred,” he continued, adding, “I carried my nephew Adam and my injured cousin and rushed them to the hospital.”

Moments later, he returned to the burning home—only to see his sister-in-law, the children’s mother, arrive in horror.

“She had run on foot from the hospital to the house.”

“Four of her children were pulled out, charred, right in front of her eyes,” he stated.

Ali described the ongoing agony of not knowing the fate of two missing children. “Seven children were pulled from under the rubble, and two—Yahya, 13, and Sidra, just six months old—are still missing. We cannot find them.”

He said civil defence teams resumed the search the next morning but found nothing.

“Their mother cannot even identify the bodies, the children are so badly burned she cannot tell who is who.”

Ali questioned the reason behind the strike.

“I don’t know why they were targeted. Why would they target my brother? There’s no reason, unless it was because his wife is a doctor.”

Najjar insisted on returning to work shortly after giving birth to her youngest child six months ago, determined to treat child victims amid relentless attacks and a dire shortage of medical staff.