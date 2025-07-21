Gaza death toll surges past 59,000 as Israel continues war on Palestinians

A ministry statement said that 134 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 1,155 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 142,135 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 99 Palestinians were killed and over 650 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,021, with over 6,511 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 8,196 people and injured 30,094 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.