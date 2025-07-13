Media WireMiddle East

Gaza death toll surges past 58,000 amid relentless Israeli attacks

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

At least 58,026 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 139 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 425 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 138,520 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 28 Palestinians were killed and over 180 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 833, with over 5,432 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 7,450 people and injured 26,479 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

