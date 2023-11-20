Hamas: Gaza death toll surges past 13,000

Over 13,000 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed as a result of hostilities since October 7 when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the enclave’s government said in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

“The number of those killed has exceeded 13,000, of whom 5,500 are children and 3,500 are women,” it added.

“The number of victims among medical personnel – doctors, nurses, and paramedics – has reached 201, among civil defense representatives – 22, and among journalists – 60.”

Apart from that, more than 30,000 people have been wounded. Women and children account for 75% More than 6,000 are reported missing.

The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) released a brief report on Sunday, stating the current humanitarian situation on the ground in Gaza.

OCHA said that at least 45 percent of all housing units in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged. The same can be said for 300 educational facilities, and at least 135 medical facilities have been attacked.

OCHA added that it could not independently verify the data, and that it was relying on the Palestinian Ministry of Health and Israel’s government.