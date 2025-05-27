Gaza death toll tops 54,000 as Israel’s war approaches 600 days

A ministry statement said that 79 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 163 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 123,129 in the Israeli onslaught, which enters its 600th day on Wednesday.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 3,901 people and injured over 11,000 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.