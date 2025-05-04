Media WireMiddle East

Gaza death toll surpasses 52,500 as Israel continues its genocidal war

By IFP Media Wire
At least 52,535 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 40 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 125 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 118,491 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,436 people and injured 6,450 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

