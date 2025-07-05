Gaza ceasefire deal may come next week after ‘positive’ Hamas response: Trump

“There could be a deal on a Gaza ceasefire by next week,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that he had not yet been briefed on the status of the negotiations, according to Arab News.

Hamas announced it “has submitted its positive response” to Egyptian and Qatari mediators and was “fully prepared to immediately enter into a round of negotiations regarding the mechanism for implementing this framework.”

A Hamas official stated the group seeks guarantees for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting truce.

Trump reportedly promised that a 60-day ceasefire could be extended if needed.

The ceasefire push came amid continued violence.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since late 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.