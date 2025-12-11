Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ to be announced in early 2026: Trump

“We’ll do it early next year, and the Board of Peace are going to…it’ll be one of the most legendary boards ever,” he told reporters at the White House.

“They want to all do it. Basically, it’ll be the heads of the most important countries. They all want to be on (it).”

The board is a key component of Trump’s ceasefire deal for the besieged Gaza Strip, though key details including its membership have yet to be announced. It is slated to play an assisting role in the administration of Gaza under the terms of Trump’s ceasefire deal.

The US president has stated that he will serve as the group’s chairman.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in Gaza in a more than two-year war that came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.