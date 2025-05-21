Gaza reports 326 malnutrition deaths, over 300 miscarriages due to lack of essentials

“The Israeli occupation’s starvation policy in Gaza has caused 326 deaths due to malnutrition and lack of food and medicine, along with more than 300 cases of miscarriage during these 80 days,” it said in a statement.

The statement expressed concern and condemnation for the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, blaming Israel for continuing a systematic starvation policy.

It labeled the situation a “complete crime amounting to genocide,” warning of a severe humanitarian catastrophe that threatens the lives of more than 2.4 million Palestinians trapped in the besieged territory.

The Office confirmed that since March 2, Israel has completely blocked the entry of humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel into Gaza.

Gaza requires at least 44,000 trucks of aid on a daily basis to meet the minimum needs of its population, added the statement.

Breaking down fatalities during the 80-day siege, the Office reported 58 deaths caused by malnutrition, and 242 more from shortages of food and medicine, mostly among the elderly. Additionally, 26 kidney patients died from a lack of proper nutrition and health care.

More than 300 miscarriages were recorded, attributed to a severe deficiency of essential nutrients necessary to sustain pregnancies.

Regarding malnutrition, the Office highlighted that the weakened health of residents has caused blood donation campaigns to fail, while hospitals face acute shortages of blood units amid rising numbers of wounded patients needing urgent surgery.

The Office urged the international community and the UN to act to reopen crossings and allow the entry of food, medicine and fuel to save hundreds of thousands of civilians before it is too late.

Gaza requires 500 trucks of aid daily and 50 trucks of fuel for vital and medical facilities, it said.

Israel continues its systematic starvation of 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza by sealing off crossings and blocking aid stockpiled at the borders since March 2, pushing the territory into famine and causing numerous deaths.

The military, meanwhile, has intensified its genocide in Gaza, with the announcement of a ground operation in the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

The army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.