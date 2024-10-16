French NGO files complaint against Macron for “complicity in Israel’s war crimes” in West Asia

EuroPalestine shared a video on X on Tuesday, in which the NGO founder, activist Olivia Zemor explained the steps they took.

In a notice, the NGO filed a complaint in some way against French President Emmanuel Macron, former Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, and former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, for complicity in Israel’s “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes of genocide” in the besieged enclave.

EuroPalestine submitted to the ICJ the evidence regarding the French officials’ alleged involvement, according to Zemor’s explanation.

She noted that the French officials were accomplices by unconditionally supporting the Israeli government on the military, diplomatic, and economic levels since Oct. 2023.

EuroPalestine submitted to the court a 27-page file, saying that those French officials not only did not prevent but encouraged the Israeli authorities to commit those crimes.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since last year’s Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.