France arrests teen for online threats against Israel’s president: Report

The suspect, who resides in the commune of Ivry-sur-Seine just south of Paris, made hateful remarks on X (formerly Twitter) early this week, calling for a “mercy attack” on the Israeli president, the investigators have found.

Anti-terrorism operatives spent several days trying to find the suspect, eventually tracking him down to Isere, near Grenoble, where he has been on vacation. The teenager was taken into custody and has reportedly already admitted to making the threat.

“It is illusory to believe that since you can hide behind a nickname, you cannot be found,” a source close to the investigation said.

Separately, French authorities have launched an investigation into death threats allegedly received by at least three Israeli athletes participating in the Paris Olympics, local prosecutors said on Sunday.

The alleged threats came after the personal data of a number of athletes was leaked online on Friday. The authorities are currently working to remove the information from the internet, prosecutors added.