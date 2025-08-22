Flights resume over western Iran after temporary airspace closure

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), Iran restricted its western airspace, covering areas from the border through Zanjan, Hamedan, Arak, Yasuj, and the TULAX route over the western Persian Gulf, from 00:21 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time on Friday.

The closure, which applied to all overflying aircraft, was due to a military exercise conducted by the Iranian Armed Forces.

As of Friday morning, live radar data shows multiple flights traveling through the region, including aircraft en route to Batumi in Georgia, Najaf and Baghdad in Iraq, as well as domestic flights heading to Abadan and Ahvaz in southern Iran.

Authorities said the airspace has now fully reopened, and operations have returned to normal.

No delays or incidents were reported during the temporary restriction period.