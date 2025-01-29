Five-year-old among two killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza amid truce

Five-year-old Nadia Mohammed al-Amoudi was killed and three people were wounded after the Israeli army shelled a horse cart late on Monday in al-Jisr, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reported.

Separately, Wafa also reported that a Palestinian man was killed and several people wounded after Israeli forces bombed a bulldozer as it was attempting to remove a vehicle stuck in Nuseirat.

These mark the latest incidents of displaced Palestinians being attacked as they try to return to their homes in the war-torn coastal enclave amid an ongoing three-stage ceasefire agreement signed between Hamas and Israel, which went into effect on January 19.

The Israeli army said in a statement an aircraft “fired to repel suspicious vehicles” in central Gaza that were moving north in an area that is “not approved for passage according to the agreement”. The statement added that Israeli forces also fired on a Palestinian man in north Gaza who “posed a threat to them”.

Since the ceasefire began on January 19, several violations by the Israeli army have been reported in Gaza.

Last week, heavy fire from Israeli tanks around the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known as Kerem Shalom to Israelis, east of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, was also reported.

In addition, Israeli gunfire also wounded a fisherman near the coast and an Israeli drone wounded another civilian inside Gaza.

The attacks come as Palestinians continued to make their way back to northern Gaza after Israeli forces opened the Netzarim Corridor on Monday following a two-day delay.

Gaza’s Government Media Office announced “more than 300,000 displaced” have crossed from southern Gaza into the north.

“Welcome to Gaza,” read a newly erected banner hanging above a dirt road in front of a collapsed building in Gaza City.

Palestinians returning to northern Gaza came face to face with the extent of destruction wrought by more than a year of war. Gaza’s Government Media Office said 135,000 tents and caravans are needed in Gaza City and the north to shelter returning families.