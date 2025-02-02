At least five Palestinians killed in Jenin by Israel

In the first attack, an Israeli drone hit a group of people on a street in the city of Jenin, killing 16-year-old Ahmad al-Sadi and wounding two others critically, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency and local officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry later announced that four more had been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Jenin area.

The second and third attacks occurred minutes later in two separate locations, according to the governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al-Rub.

“After the strike that killed the child [Sadi], an Israeli drone strike hit a car in Qabatiya and killed two youths,” al-Rub told the AFP news agency.

“Minutes later, another drone strike in Jenin killed two more youths who were on a motorcycle.”

The deadly raids, which Israel calls the “Iron Wall” campaign, were launched just days after a ceasefire was agreed upon in Gaza. Since then, Israeli forces have killed at least 20 Palestinians across the occupied territory, and wounded dozens of others.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military and settlers have killed at least 880 Palestinians in attacks across the occupied West Bank.

On Thursday, Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa described what is happening in the occupied West Bank as “a systematic effort to destroy the foundations of the Palestinian state”.

“We are witnessing military incursions into northern West Bank governorates, accompanied by killing, detention, infrastructure destruction and demolition of homes and structures. This demands urgent international action to put this to an end.”

Earlier this month, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “maximum restraint” from Israeli forces. He told a UN Security Council meeting about his fears of “an existential threat to the integrity and contiguity” of Gaza and the occupied West Bank from Israel.