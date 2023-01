A spokesman for the refinery says the fire was swiftly put out.

Hedayatollah Derakhshandeh added that the blaze broke out when workers were welding the pipeline because it was urgently necessary to do so. According to the spokesman, the person who got killed was a maintenance worker.

He added that a thorough investigation is underway and the results will be soon declared.

Bidboland Gas Refinery is in Iran’s Khuzestan Province and it belongs to the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries.