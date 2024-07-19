IncidentsIFP Exclusive

Fire in Iran’s Kūh-e Bīsotūn contained

By IFP Editorial Staff

Firefighters have managed to contain a fire that started on Thursday in the forests of Kūh-e Bīsotūn (Mount Bisotoun) in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

The fire destroyed tens of hectares of forests and pasture.

The cause of the blaze is unknown. There are no reports of casualties as a result of the fire.

Kūh-e Bīsotūn is of high importance archeologically and an inscription engraved on a wall in the mountain is a world heritage site.

The inscription is unique, being the only known monumental text of the Achaemenids to document a specific historic event, that of the re-establishment of the empire by the great Persian king, Darius I.

This is the first cuneiform writing to be deciphered in the 19th century.

