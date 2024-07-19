Fire in Iran’s Kūh-e Bīsotūn contained

The fire destroyed tens of hectares of forests and pasture.

The cause of the blaze is unknown. There are no reports of casualties as a result of the fire.

Kūh-e Bīsotūn is of high importance archeologically and an inscription engraved on a wall in the mountain is a world heritage site.

The inscription is unique, being the only known monumental text of the Achaemenids to document a specific historic event, that of the re-establishment of the empire by the great Persian king, Darius I.

This is the first cuneiform writing to be deciphered in the 19th century.