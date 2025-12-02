Fatal crash kills Iranian VP’s wife, daughter declared brain-dead

The incident occurred when a Tara sedan carrying them struck a parked truck at the entrance of the small town of Eyvankey on the Sharifabad–Garmsar road east of the capital Tehran.

According to the road police, specialized investigations determined that the driver had lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue and drowsiness.

Fatemeh Heydari, 34, the vice president’s wife, died instantly at the scene. His 12-year-old daughter, who had sustained severe injuries, was later declared brain-dead, and Saghab Esfahani approved the donation of her organs.

Two other children and the wife’s 56-year-old father were also injured, though medical officials say their conditions are stable.

Emergency teams transferred all injured passengers to Motamedi Hospital in Garmsar before they were relocated to another hospital in Tehran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Saghab Esfahani in the hospital, offering him condolences and requesting comprehensive medical care for all affected family members. He also issued an official message expressing sympathy and praying for divine mercy for the deceased.