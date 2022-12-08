Ex-Iranian roads minister Rostam Qassemi dies weeks after resignation

Iranian media reported on Thursday that Qassemi died at the age of 58 “following a period of illness,” without giving further details.

Earlier, Qassemi, a former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, was said to be suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

He tendered his resignation to President Ebrahim Raisi last month. Former lawmaker Mehrdad Bazarpash replaced him after securing a vote of confidence at the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday.

In a last tweet posted on a page attributed to him, Qassemi said he did his utmost during his years in both political and military office to serve the Iranian people.

“I beg the honorable nation of Iran for forgiveness for all the shortcomings during my terms in office,” he said.