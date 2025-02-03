No evidence Iran vice president Zarif connected with SAVAK, says Islamic Revolution Documents Center

According to the center’s information portal, recent claims have surfaced alleging Zarif’s ties with the SAVAK. Despite not being responsible for verifying political claims for or against individuals, the center undertook this verification in line with its mission to safeguard the history of the Islamic Revolution and in response to public and media inquiries.

Based on the available documents, the center confirmed that there is no evidence of Zarif’s collaboration with the SAVAK. It is noted that other official centers, which hold comprehensive records of individuals, are also competent to respond to such inquiries.

Kamran Ghazanfari, a member of the Iranian parliament, recently made two accusations against Zarif during a rally in Tehran.

He claimed that Zarif went to the US in 1976 at the age of 17 with the SAVAK’s support and that he is trusted by the American intelligence agency, without providing any evidence.

Ghazanfari is among the MPs and Iranian officials who have been calling for the removal of Zarif from his post the the Vice President for Strategic Affairs under the pretext that his children have American citizenships. Zarif has pointed out the two children were born in the US and were automatically granted American citizenship.