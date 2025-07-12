EU’s population hits record 450mn with numbers driven by migration: Eurostat

The EU has recorded more deaths than births annually since 2012, which means migration is the only driver of population growth.

“The observed population growth can be largely attributed to the increased migratory movements post-COVID-19,” Eurostat said.

In 2024, the EU added 1.07 million new residents, with positive net migration of 2.3 million people compensating for a natural decline in people of 1.3 million.

Deaths last year, logged at 4.82 million, continued to outweigh the birth rate of 3.56 million.