EU’s population hits record 450mn with numbers driven by migration: Eurostat

The EU has recorded more deaths than births annually since 2012, which means migration is the only driver of population growth.
“The observed population growth can be largely attributed to the increased migratory movements post-COVID-19,” Eurostat said.
In 2024, the EU added 1.07 million new residents, with positive net migration of 2.3 million people compensating for a natural decline in people of 1.3 million.
Deaths last year, logged at 4.82 million, continued to outweigh the birth rate of 3.56 million.
The trend puts Europe’s demographic challenges under the spotlight as the continent’s ageing population and low birth rates strain the welfare systems and create labour shortages.
France, Germany and Italy retain their positions as the EU countries with the largest populations, accounting for almost half of all the people living in bloc at 47%.
While 19 countries recorded an uptick in population figures last year, eight saw declines.
Malta logged the highest growth rate at 19.0 per 1,000 people, followed by Ireland with 16.3 and Luxembourg at 14.7.
Among the countries reporting a drop in populations, Latvia recorded the steepest fall at -9.9, followed by Hungary (-4.7) and Poland and Estonia tied in third place with -3.4.
The EU’s population stood at 354.5 million in 1960.