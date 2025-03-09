European states welcome Arab League’s plan for reconstruction of Gaza

“We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom welcome the Arab initiative of a Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza,” the foreign ministers of the four countries said in a joint statement.

“The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza,” it added.

“Recovery and reconstruction efforts must be based upon a solid political and security framework acceptable to both Israelis and Palestinians, which provides long term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians alike,” it noted.

The statement also expressed explicit support for the central role of the Palestinian authority and the implementation of its “reform agenda.”

On Tuesday, an emergency Arab summit in Cairo adopted Egypt’s $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians from their land.

The Arab proposal came after US President Donald Trump’s plan to “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians to develop it into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.