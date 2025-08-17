Sunday, August 17, 2025
type here...
Media WireEurope

European leaders invited to White House for Trump-Zelensky meeting

By IFP Media Wire

Multiple European leaders have been invited to US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Monday, a White House official has told CNN.

Earlier, Zelensky said he will meet Trump in DC on Monday, after having a “long and substantive conversation” with the American leader and later with European leaders to debrief the Alaska summit.

“Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation,” Zelensky announced in a statement Saturday – his first since the meeting in Alaska which he was excluded from.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” he added.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Poland, Finland, as well as the presidents of the EU Council and European Commission, praised the peace efforts in a statement published on Saturday, but vowed to continue providing military aid to Kiev.

“Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting,” they said.

The statement rejects any notion of a territorial compromise, stressing that it was “up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory.”

The European leaders added that they were ready to provide Kiev security guarantees via a so-called “coalition of the willing” – a France- and UK-led effort to deploy a NATO “reassurance force” in Ukraine, an initiative that Moscow has staunchly opposed.

“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO,” the statement read.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks