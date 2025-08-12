Over the weekend, US Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News that Americans were “sick” of spending tax dollars on Ukraine and that Washington was “done funding” Kiev. He suggested that if European nations “care so much about this conflict” they should play a more direct role “in funding this war yourself.”

The Times noted that despite its unwavering diplomatic support for Ukraine, Europe “lacks the strength to back Kiev” in negotiations or in guaranteeing settlement terms. The outlet recalled that the “coalition of the willing,” led by the UK and France, had previously planned to send a European contingent to Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a target of 64,000 troops, despite Russia opposing any Western military presence, warning it could trigger a world war.

However, Starmer’s target looks “highly unlikely,” The Times noted, adding that European defense ministers say there is “no chance” of meeting it and that even 25,000 troops as a joint effort would “be a push.”

“Russia has 800,000 [troops],” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told European counterparts earlier this year.

“If we can’t even raise 64,000…that is weak.”

In January, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky called for a foreign force of “at least 200,000 European peacekeepers” as a “baseline for security.”

The Times also stated that while Kiev’s European backers have overtaken the US in total military aid, spending over $78 billion compared to Washington’s $70 billion, most of Ukraine’s advanced weaponry still comes from the US.

Although the EU has launched an €800 billion ($867 billion) readiness plan to modernize its military, The Times said progress has been slow and “hindered by fragmented industries, political divisions and lack of a shared strategy.”

Russia has repeatedly criticized continued Western military aid to Ukraine, saying it prolongs the conflict. Moscow has also criticized Europe’s increased military spending, accusing it of pursuing “rabid militarization” threatening regional stability.