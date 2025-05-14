EU agrees on new sanctions package targeting Russian ‘shadow fleet’

“This is a strong signal that the EU remains united behind the people of Ukraine,” European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on X.

The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia’s shadow fleet, 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, and 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, a senior EU official speaking on condition of anonymity told the Kyiv Independent.

Russia has been using the shadow fleet to avoid Western sanctions and ship out its oil above the G7-imposed price cap. European countries have also linked the fleet to espionage and sabotage operations.

The new set of steps further includes measures targeting Russia’s hybrid operations, namely establishing the legal basis for countering propaganda outlets or vessels and entities involved in the sabotage of underwater cables, airports, or servers.

“So, you can see the direction we are going. In addition to ‘traditional’ sectoral and individual sanctions, we are broadening and more actively using other sanctions to hit Russia where we see the threats or where they aim to bypass the existing sanctions,” the source added.

The EU will also sanction more than 20 entities and individuals disseminating disinformation, and 20 judges and prosecutors involved in legal cases against two Russian oppositionists, Vladimir Kara-Murza and late Alexei Navalny.

Brussels is further imposing a ban on chemicals used in missile production.

“I welcome the agreement on our 17th sanctions package against Russia,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, adding, “This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin.”

Talks on the 17th package began shortly after the EU adopted the 16th package on Feb. 24. The last package targeted the shadow fleet, financial institutions, entities involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland have pledged to impose additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not accept their proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.